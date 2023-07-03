Harley Davidson X440 powered by 398cc engine launched in India; Starting Price Rs 2.29 lakh

Finally, the Harley Davidson X440 motorcycle has been launched in India. The smallest motorcycle offered by the company (Harley Davidson) costs Rs 2.29 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The product is a result of a collaboration between Hero MotoCorp a Harley Davidson motorcycles. The X440 motorcycle will be available in multiple variants.

The key design features that are offered in the motorcycle include round headlamps, teardrop-shaped fuel tank along with LED lighting, LCD instrument console and much more. A muscular look is offered on the motorcycle and riders get an upright riding position. Harley Davidson gets several design elements from the XR 1200.

Engine

The Harley Davidson X440 gets a 398cc single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine that generates 27 bhp of power. On the other hand, the engine produces 38 Nm of torque. Users get a 6-speed gearbox on the Harley Davidson X440.

Hardware

When it comes to suspension, we get inverted front forks and twin shock absorbers at the rear which gets preload adjustability. In terms of brakes, we get 320mm disc brake at the front. The motorcycle sits on a Trellis frame. While the base variant gets spoke wheels, the other variants get alloy wheels.

Variants and Price

The X440 is offered in three variants Denim, Vivid and S. Denim costs Rs 2.29 lakh while the Vivid costs Rs 2.49 lakh. The top variant-S costs Rs 2.69 lakh.

Distribution

Hero MotoCorp will deal with the retail and distribution of the Harley Davidson X440 in India. The X440 will face tough competition from the likes of Royal Enfield’s best-selling 350cc bikes- Classic 350, Meteor 350 and Hunter 350. The other competitors of the motorcycle are Honda H’ness CB350 and CB350RS.

(NB: All prices mentioned in the article are ex-showroom prices.)