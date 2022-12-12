Global NCAP crash test: Mahindra Scorpio N gets 5 star while 3 Maruti Suzuki cars get 1 star

The Global NCAP crash test has proved from time to time about the safety of various Indian cars that are currently on sale. The protocols for the crash tests were revised recently. Recently, the Mahindra Scorpio N was tested by Global NCAP and it has managed to score 5-star rating in the latest test. On the other hand, three Maruti Suzuki cars including Swift were tested by the GNCAP and received just 1 star in the crash test.

Mahindra Scorpio N

In adult occupant protection tests the Mahindra Scorpio N has scored 29.25 points out of a total of 34 points. Hence, it has scored 5 stars in the test. On the other hand, the SUV received just 3 stars for child occupant protection test. The Scorpio N scored 28.93 points out of 49 in the child occupant protection tests. The Mahindra Scorpio N gets options for 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine or 2.2-litre turbo-diesel engine. The SUV costs between Rs 11.99 lakh and Rs 21.65 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The Maruti Suzuki cars that were tested by GNCAP were Swift, S-Presso and Ignis. All the cars performed poorly in the crash test and scored just 1 star.

Maruti Suzuki Swift

The Maruti Suzuki Swift gets just 1 star for adult occupant protection as well as child occupant protection. The hatchback scored 19.19 out of 34 in adult occupant protection. On the other hand, the hatchback scored 16.68 out of 49 in child occupant protection. The model that was tested came with 2 airbags and is manufactured in India.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis

The Maruti Suzuki Ignis gets just 1 star for adult occupant protection and 0 star for child occupant protection. The hatchback scored 16.48 out of 34 in adult occupant protection. On the other hand, the hatchback scored 3.86 out of 49 in child occupant protection.

Maruti Suzuki S Presso

The Maruti Suzuki S Presso gets 1 star for adult occupant protection and 0 star for child occupant protection. The hatchback scored 20.03 out of 34 in adult occupant protection. On the other hand, the hatchback scored 3.52 out of 49 in child occupant protection.