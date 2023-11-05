Get up to Rs 3.5 lakh discount on this Mahindra SUV, Check details here

If you are looking for a brand new SUV, November is the month to make your move. This Diwali, Mahindra is offering massive discounts on some of their popular SUV models, making it an exciting opportunity for car enthusiasts. Read to know the cal deals being offered by Mahindra

Mahindra XUV400 EV

Mahindra is offering a massive discount of up to Rs 3.5 lakh on is XUV400 EV, up to Rs 3 lakh off or the EL with ESC, and up to Rs 1.5 lakh off on the lower-spec EC trim. It is to be noted that both the versions are powered by a 150hp electric motor.

With these discounts, the XUV 400 EV becomes more affordable and even drops below the price of the Tata Nexon EV Creative+.

Mahindra XUV300

Buyers can get benefits of up to Rs 1.2 lakh on the Mahindra XUV300. The benefits are mainly on the top-spec W8 variant. This includes a cash discount of Rs 95,000 and Mahindra accessories worth up to Rs 25,000.

It is to be noted that the XUV300 offers two petrol engine options and a diesel engine, making an apt choice for SUV enthusiasts.

Mahindra Marazzo

The Mahindra Marazzo MPV comes with cash discounts of up to Rs 58,300 and genuine accessories worth Rs 15,000 during the month of November. These benefits are applicable on all variants of Marazzo.

The Mahindra Marazzo is known for its spacious seven seater design and a 123hp diesel engine.

Mahindra Bolero

One can get benefits up to Rs 70,000 on Mahindra Bolero. The discounts and benefits are available on various trims. These include B4, B6, and B6. While the B4 trim gets Rs 50,000 off, the B6 and B6 Optional trims get Rs 35,000 and Rs 70,000 off, respectively.

The Mahindra Bolero is a sturdy workhorse with a 75hp diesel engine, making it a perfect choice for tough tasks.

Mahindra Bolero Neo

If you are looking to buy a Mahindra Bolero Neo SUV, you can avail discounts of up to Rs 50,000. The Mahindra Bolero Neo is a compact SUB with a seating capacity of seven. It is powered by a 1.5 litre diesel engine.

It is coming with discounts ranging from Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000 on different variants. These discounts also include accessories worth Rs 20,000.