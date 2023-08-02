Citroen C3 Aircross to be offered with manual gearbox only

Citroen will launch its latest mid-size SUV C3 Aircross very soon in India. The bookings of the SUV have been already announced and it will be the fourth model offered in India. However, one thing is quite clear that the SUV will be launched in a single gearbox variant only. It is also recently revealed that the Citroen C3 Aircross will be offered in fully loaded Max trim only.

The Citroen C3 Aircross will be offered in a single powertrain and that will be 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine. The engine will be offered with a 6-speed manual gearbox that will offer 110hp and can be configured in 5 seater or 7 seater configurations. The availability of automatic gearbox is expected to be added later at some point of time. There will be a very narrow price range when it comes to two seating configurations.

When it comes to external features, the Citroen C3 Aircross gets Halogen headlamps, LED Daytime Running Lamps, 17-inch diamond cut alloys, Front fog lamps and dual-tone paint option. In terms of interior of the vehicle, we get 10.25-inch touchscreen, 7-inch digital instrument cluster, connected car tech, manual AC with heater, keyless entry, driver seat manual height adjuster etc.

In terms of safety features, the Citroen C3 Aircross gets dual airbags, ABS, EBD, ESP, hill hold assist, reverse camera, sensors, tyre pressure monitoring system etc.

However, there are some features that the SUV is missing, and that includes wireless charging, automatic climate control, ventilated seats, LED headlamps, powered driver’s seat adjustment, multiple airbags etc. The company must position the SUV in a good price range as it lags behind in some aesthetic features. We expect the Citroen C3 Aircross SUV to be sold between Rs 9 lakh and Rs 14 lakh in India.