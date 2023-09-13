Check India’s first Maruti Jimny with a roof-top tent, Check the video here

It has been few months since the launch of Maruti Jimny in India and the vehicle is doing well in terms of sales. The SUV is the successor to the classic Maruti Gypsy which is well known for its offroading capacity as well as easy maneuverability. The Jimny is also a compact vehicle just like its predecessor and excels in off-roading capabilities. Recently a Jimny owner has modified the vehicle with a roof-top tent and we are wondering about the extensive use of the vehicle.

The video has been posted by adventurehut.in on their official instagram page. The Jimny user i.e Tarun Singh Kagwal has posted many videos of his Jimny on his official Instagram account “The Small Town Rider” too. In the video we can see the Maruti Jimny with a full-foldable tent on top of the roof. The tent is initially in an unopened rectangular shape and as it is opened we can see it taking the shape of a proper tent. The owner of the vehicle can be seen to climb the ladder and then getting onto the tent with the help of a ladder. The caption in the video is “It is not just a Jimny, but it is a moving home.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tarun Singh Kagwal (@thesmalltownrider)

At the time the video was uploaded the specific Maruti Jimny was the first Jimny in India to offer a tent on the roof. When it comes to price of the tent, it has been mentioned that such kind of tents cost anywhere between Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh. The tents can be even more expensive if you choose a different size as well as pattern. The specific tent that was used in the video has a black and dark army green color. The tent includes an extension and a step ladder for accessibility. After being folded and packed. The tent can be packed into a rectangular cover which prevents it from being damaged from the weather conditions. Such kind of accessories has gained popularity among SUV users as they are slowly turning into adventure seekers.

Engine and Power

The Maruti Jimny is powered by 1.5-litre four-cylinder NA petrol engine that produces 105hp of maximum power and peak torque of 134Nm. It comes mated to either a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed torque converter automatic. The claimed fuel efficiency of the SUV is 16.94kpl for the manual variant and 16.39kpl is the mileage for the automatic variant.

It gets a rugged, ladder-frame chassis, 3-link rigid axle suspension and an electronic traction control system. The Jimny has a ground clearance of 210mm.