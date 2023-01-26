Bolero Neo Limited Edition by Mahindra launched in India, check updates and price

Mahindra Bolero Neo Limited Edition has been launched in India at a price of Rs 11.5 lakh (ex-showroom). Even though there is no mechanical change in the vehicle, there are a few changes in the interior as well as the exterior. The latest edition of the Mahindra Bolero Neo is based on the outgoing top-of-the-line N10 variant.

What are the changes on the vehicle?

There are external as well as internal changes on the Mahindra Bolero Neo Limited Edition. When it comes to the exterior of the vehicle, the limited edition of the Mahindra Bolero Neo offers ski racks, fog lights, integrated LED DRLs etc. The spare wheel of the SUV gets a Deep Silver finish.

When it comes to the interior, dual-tone leather seats are available for the driver as well as the passengers. A centre console with silver armrests and armrests is available for the first and second rows. The connectivity features of the SUV include a reverse parking camera, Blue Sense-connected car technology, a 7-inch touchscreen, an infotainment system etc.

Engine

When it comes to the drivetrain of the Mahindra Bolero Neo Limited Edition, it is the same as that of the regular versions of the Bolero Neo. The SUV gets a 3-cylinder 1.5L turbo diesel engine that is coupled with a 5-speed manual transmission as standard. The SUV is offered as an RWD version. The maximum power offered by the SUV is 100PS while the peak torque is 260Nm.

Similarly, Mahindra has launched the Thar SUV 2WD variant in India. The SUV has a starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and is Rs 3.6 lakh cheaper than the 4WD variant. The introductory price of the new versions of the SUV will be valid only for the first 10,000 bookings.

The new entry-level version of the model is launched in three variants, and a new 1.5-litre diesel engine. The Mahindra Thar 2WD gets two new colours named Blazing Bronze and Everest White. Along with the new colour options, the range will also be available in existing Red Rage, Galaxy Grey, Napoli Black, and Aqua Marine colour options.