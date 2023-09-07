BMW 2 Series M Performance edition launched in India, offered in Sapphire Black colour option

BMW has launched the limited edition of 2 Series M Gran Coupe 220i Performance edition in India. The limited edition Coupe costs Rs 46 lakh (ex-showroom, India) and will be sold in a single engine variant. The number of BMW 2 Series M Performance edition cars will be limited to certain numbers only.

The BMW 2 Series M Performance edition is available in Sapphire Black exterior colour along with back and beige coloured interiors. The special edition gets parts like grille, drive selector, badges and puddle lamps that are of M Performance parts. Front bumper, grille as well as wing mirror inserts get a Cerium Grey finish.

The Coupe is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that generates 179hp of peak power and 280Nm of maximum torque. The engine is coupled with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. It can accelerate from 0 to 100kmph in just 7.1 seconds.

When it comes to interior, the 2 Series M Performance edition gets dual 10.25-inch displays (instrument cluster along with infotainment system). Some key features include wireless charging, head-up display, 10-speaker sound system, reverse camera and others. The BMW 2 Series M Performance edition offers 6 airbags, three-point seat belts, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX anchors etc.

Price

The BMW 2 Series M Performance edition is costlier than the 220d M Sport and 220i M Sport Pro trims by Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 50,000 respectively. It rivals the Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine that is offered at Rs 45.80 lakh.

(All prices mentioned in the article are ex-showroom, India prices.)