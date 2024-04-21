Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 expected to launch in second half of this year; Know what to expect

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 is expected to launch in the second half of the year and it is expected that Maruti will give a much-needed update to the popular sedan. The change in the Maruti Dzire includes exterior, interior, powertrain, price and other things.

Design

We hope that the new Dzire will surely get a design update and this includes interior as well as exterior. The front profile of the car is expected to get an aggressive stance and a larger grille might be in the cards. The alloy design of the wheels is expected to get a change too. The front and rear bumpers are also expected to get a change. We can expect connected taillights at the rear as the design is quite in trend these days.

Cabin, features and aesthetics

The 2024 Maruti Dzire is expected to offer a more comfy cabin and we expect some improvement in the comfort as well as tech. Interior of the sedan will offer a new dual-tone theme that will have beige and black colours. On the other hand, at the centre of the dashboard is a 9-inch floating touchscreen unit. It will also offer smartphone connectivity that is already present on the Baleno. Safety features on the sedan include ABS with EBD, ESP, traction control, 360 degree camera system as well as up to 6 airbags. The high end variants are expected to offer sunroof.

Powertrain

The latest model of the Swift (which will be launching soon) and the 2024 Dzire are expected to get a mild-hybrid system. This means that the petrol engine will be offering 90 PS at 6000 rpm and 113 Nm at 4400 rpm. Well there are ample chances that the manufacturer will stick to the current generation of the engine.

Pricing

The price of the car is expeted to be somewhere between Rs 7 lakh and Rs 10 lakh. The upgrades are expected to cost a bit to the manufacturer.

