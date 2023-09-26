Bajaj Pulsar N150 all set for launch today! Check built and specifications inside

Bajaj’s Pulsar N160 has been a hit among customers, earning accolades like the Bike of the Year award in 2022. However, its sibling motorcycle, the P150 faced comparatively tougher start. To address this, Bajaj is gearing up to launch a new motorcycle to boost the appeal of the 150 line up.

Images that surfaced online recently, revealed the upcoming Bajaj Pulsar N150. The bike inherits the aggressive built from the N160, featuring a sporty headlamp, larger tank extensions and the tail section of its sibling moto.

Notably, the Bajaj Pulsar N150 spotted at the dealership sported a single piece seat and a conventional grab handle from the single-disc Pulsar P150. However, it remains unclear if Bajaj will offer one or two variant. A second dual disc variant is likely, both equipped with single channel ABS.

Under the hood, the Bajaj Pulsar N150 is expected to share its engine with the P150, boasting a smooth 14.5 hp power output and 13.5 Nm of torque mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

The instrument console is similar to the semi-digital unit seen in other modern Pulsar models. As far as color variants are concerned, the N150 was seen in red and white bases. Bajaj, however, may offer additional color options as the P150 comes in different shades.

As of now, the Bajaj Pulsar P150 has been priced at a starting price of Rs 1.17 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Bajaj Pulsar N150 is expected to come with a premium of approximately Rs 5000 to Rs 7000 over the P150. This is to act as a compelling choice for buyers when it hits the market soon.