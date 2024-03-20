Bajaj Pulsar CNG bike spotted in new spy shots, to be launched in India soon

India’s Auto giant, Bajaj is soon going to launch India’s first CNG-powered two-wheeler. This Bajaj Pulsar CNG bike has been spotted multiple times while testing and now, the latest spy shots reveal the bike, although still heavily camouflaged.

In the spy shot, the design of the CNG bike appears to be quite different from what we have seen in any other Bajaj commuter motorcycle, and the most distinctive element is the rather bulky fuel tank.

The spy images reveal a few design elements, although the bike has a distinctive commuter bike design. As per the image, the bike has a LED headlight up front, along with a small cowl, hand-guards and five-spoke alloy wheels.

The Bajaj Pulsar CNG motorcycle has a single disc brake on the front wheel, and will likely come with several variants, including one offering single-channel ABS.

As per reports, the new Bajaj motorcycle is expected to come with a dual-fuel system, just like CNG-powered passenger cars. After being launched, the Bajaj CNG bike is expected to have low running costs, and will be targeted at multiple markets, including urban and semi-urban markets.

Reportedly, the CNG motorcycle from Bajaj is likely to be called Bruzer, and Bajaj had filed a trademark for the name as far back as in 2016.

Earlier in November, the bike was also spotted being tested. The image revealed that the bike comes with bodywork inspired by Bajaj’s CT lineup, with the knuckle guards and braced handlebar. India’s first CNG bike is expected to launch in 2024.

Additionally, reports suggest that the Bajaj is set to launch Pulsar NS400 in 2024. The Pulsar range has peaked with the 200cc range for quite some time. People who are seeking more performance only have the Bajaj Dominar 400, now can have the Pulsar NS400.Pulsar NS400 can be a more affordable alternative to the KTM 390 Duke, Triumph Speed 400 and even the Bajaj Dominar 400.

