Bajaj Auto to launch new Chetak variant in May

Bajaj Auto executive director Rakesh Sharma has revealed that the company will be launching a new product in May. This new product, which is said to be an electric scooter, is expected to be a new variant of Chetak.

Bajaj Auto sells electric scooters through the Chetak brand and it currently has two variants – Chetak Urbane and Chetak Premium. The Urbane has a starting price of Rs 1.23 lakh, while the Premium comes with a starting price of Rs 1.47 lakh.

With the introduction of new products, the company plans to expand its retail footprint by three times over the next couple of months.

According to the company executives, the new Bajaj scooter will be a premium offering and will be a more mass-appeal” product. the new model will have a smaller battery and a hub motor.

To recall, a Bajaj Chetak test mule was spotted testing last year with a hub-mounted motor. So, it ois being suspected that this upcoming launch could very well be that model.

Meanwhile, the Bajaj Auto has recorded a sale of 1,06,431 Chetak e-scooters in FY24 after its launch in the EV market in January 2020.

The Bajaj Chetak is currently available in 164 cities across the country in around 200 stores. Bajaj Auto is planning to expand the number of stores to around 600 in the next three to four months.

