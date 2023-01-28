6 Maruti Suzuki EVs to launch in India by 2030, company charts out plan

Electric vehicles are the future of road transportation and this is quite eminent. In India, Tata Motors is currently the only car manufacturer that is successful in exploring the EV market. It is so because Tata EV cars offer value for money over the other manufacturers. With its EVs on Indian roads, Maruti Suzuki might successfully crack the Indian EV space.

According to the Suzuki Motor Corporation’s strategy plan, the company will include around 6 models in the EV space by FY30. The company’s first fully electric car will hit the Indian roads by 2025. The new EV will be the production version of the eVX concept that was showcased in Auto Expo 2023. Unlike Mahindra and Tata, Maruti Suzuki will offer small EVs rather than bigger vehicles.

The company expects to have 60 percent of the domestic market will be Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) by the end of the decade. It expects that 25 percent of the total sales will be from hybrid vehicles by 2030. The remaining vehicles will be EVs. The ICE variants will be running on CNG, biogas and ethanol mixed fuels.

Similarly, Maruti Suzuki India Limited has recalled 11,177 units of the Grand Vitara to address a possible defect in rear seat belt mounting brackets. The Maruti Grand Vitara models manufactured between 8th August, 2022 and 15th November, 2022 are being recalled.

This is the second recall the company issued in just a month as it called back 17,362 of its vehicles including Alto K10, S-Presso, Eeco, Brezza, Baleno, and the flagship mid-size SUV the Grand Vitara to inspect and replace the Airbag Controller just a week ago.

Now, the Indo-Japanese company has once again issued a recall notice for 11,177 units of the Grand Vitara over a fault in rear seat belt mounting brackets.