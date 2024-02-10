2025 Kia Carnival Unveiled for the global markets; Offers hybrid powertrain and much more

The 2025 Kia Carnival has been unveiled by the company for the global markets. The refreshed 2025 Carnival offers a new powertrain that is hybrid in nature. There is also a bolder look on the Carnival minivan. The latest edition of Kia Carnival offers functionality, comfort as well as efficiency for those who are looking for a minivan.

Speaking about the powertrain, the hybrid powertrain is something which is familiar as it is present in other Kia models. The 1.6-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged engine is paired with a 72 hp electric motor. The combined power output of the SUV is 242 hp of peak power. On the other hand, the max torque offered by the engine is 367 Nm. The engine is offered with a six-speed automatic transmission and offers front wheel drive.

There is also a 3.5-litre V6 engine that is passed on from older model. The engine produces maximum 287 hp and 354 Nm of peak torque. There is an eight-speed automatic transmission on offer and it is front wheel drive.

The 2025 Kia Carnival is visually similar to the Sorento as well as the Seltos which modern and rugged. There is a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system at the centre while there is an option for 12.3-inch digital cluster. On the other hand, the rear passengers also get a pair of 14.6-inch high-definition screens. There are also multiple USB-C ports as well as phone as a key functionality.

When it comes to the safety front, the Kia Carnival gets a Highway Driving Assist and incorporates adaptive cruise control, lane change assistance, lane centering etc. There is also Evasive Steering Assist, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist and Junction-Crossing Protection. The 2025 Kia Carnival will be available in the US market this summer. We expect Kia will be launching the new Carnival in India this year itself.