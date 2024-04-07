2024 Ford Endeavour launched in India, to be available at Rs 29.8 lakh, Check specs and other details

Ford has returned to India after two years if quitting from local sales. The American auto major has re-entered India with the launch of the Endeavour full-size SUV. Compared to the old model, the 2024 Ford Endeavour comes with a host of advancements in and out along with the inclusion of new safety features.

The new Ford Endeavour will continue to sit on the Ranger pickup’s platform (ladder-frame architecture). It will get a large grille with a horizontal bar in the middle. The SUV gets new Matrix LED headlights with DRLs and inverted L-shaped LED tail-lights.

Ford has already revealed that it will be directly importing the Endeavour for the initial period. However, the company will be assembling the Endeavour at the Chennai facility later. As the new generation of the Endeavour shares some underpinnings with the new-gen SUV, production of the new generation will not be tough.

The new Ford Endeavour which is also known as Ford Everest is certain markets gets option for two diesel engines.

2024 Ford Endeavour might get a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel or 3.0-litre V6 turbo-diesel. The 2.0-litre engine will be available in single-turbo or twin-turbo versions while, the 3.0-litre V6 turbo diesel engine will be the same as that of the new Ranger. When it comes to gearbox, the SUV will be available in 6-speed manual and 10-speed automatic. We expect 2WD as well as 4WD to be available in the Ford Endeavour.

The 2024 Ford Endeavour is said to be rival of the Toyota Fortuner. This new generation has been priced at Rs 29.8 lakh for the base variant, while it can go up to Rs 38 lakh (ex-showroom).