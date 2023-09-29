2024 BMW R 1300 GS unveiled, gets a more powerful engine with improved specs

BMW has unveiled the new BMW R 1300 GS Adventure tourer motorcycle. The adventure motorcycle will be sold in the global markets and is expected to arrive in India soon. The BMW R 1300 GS gets a new steel-metal frame and offers the most powerful boxer engine that is available on a BMW motorcycle.

The flagship BMW adventure motorcycle is offered with a 1300cc boxer engine with BMW’s ShiftCam tech and 6-speed gearbox. The engine produces 145hp of power at 7750rpm and 149Nm of power at 6500rpm. Even though the R 1300 has evolved from the R 1250 GS, the engine is more compact. The motorcycle is based on new steel-metal frame and a bolt-on aluminum subframe. The company claims that the new model is 12kg lighter as compared to its predecessor. There is a 19-litre fuel tank on the motorcycle.

When it comes to design changes, the flagship ADV gets a new Matrix LED headlamp with X-shaped LED DRLs (daytime running lights). The bike also gets an adjustable windscreen, integrated LED turn indicators, knuckle guards and digital console. The Dynamic Suspension Adjustment allows damping and preload depending on riding conditions and riding style. Users can also use the adaptive seat height function in order to adjust the saddle height automatically. The overall design of the motorcycle appears to be sleeker and offers a smaller pillion as compared to the pillion.

There are four riding modes available on the motorcycle and that includes Rain, Road, Eco, and Enduro. There are optional Dynamic, Dynamic Pro and Enduro Pro modes too in the bike.

In terms of safety features, we get Active Cruise Control, Front Collision Warning, and Lane Change Warning on the motorcycle. It is expected that the motorcycle will cost around Rs 21-22 lakh. The BMW R 1250 GS Pro costs Rs 20.55 lakh (ex-showroom, India).