2024 Bajaj Pulsar N150, N160 launched in India; Check price, specs and updates

2024 Bajaj Pulsar N150, N160 has been launched in India. Bajaj Auto had unveiled the motorcycles in January and they have been launched now. There has been an update in the form of digital Bluetooth display on both the N150 and N160. A price hike has also been implemented on the motorcycle now (even though it is very slight).

The Bajaj Pulsar N150 now starts at Rs 1.18 lakh while the base price of the Bajaj Pulsar N160 is Rs 1.31 lakh. It is noteworthy to mention that both the motorcycles still offer analogue digital display for the base variants. However, the base variant of the N160 is offered with dual-channel ABS. The single channel ABS variant has been discontinued now.

Speaking about the top spec variants of the Pulsar N150 and N160, they are offered at Rs 1.24 lakh and Rs 1.33 lakh. These variants do get full digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity. The rider has to pair his smartphone with the cluster through a dedicated app. After that they can view the incoming call and message notifications on the display. The rider has to use a button on the left switch cube in order to tackle the functions visible in the display. Apart from offering an access to the notifications, the digital display offers average fuel consumption, distance to empty, speed, rpm, gear position and much more.

The engine of the motorcycle remains the same as earlier. When it comes to the Pulsar N150, we get a 149.6cc single-cylinder that develops 14.5 PS@8500 rpm and 13.5 Nm @6000 rpm. Similarly, on the Pulsar N160 we get a 164.82cc engine that produces 16 PS@8750 rpm and 14.65 Nm @6750 rpm.

(Note: The price mentioned in the article is ex-showroom price. Contact your nearest Bajaj dealer for on-road prices.)