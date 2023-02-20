2023 Yamaha Fascino, RayZR scooters launch in India, get RDE-compliant engines

Yamaha has launched the 2023 edition of the Yamaha Fascino along with RayZR scooters. All the scooters from Yamaha receive an update and they are now in compliance with the BS6 Phase 2 norms. The update includes scooters from Yamaha like the Fascino S 125, ZR 125 Fi and ZR Street 125 Fi.

What’s new in the scooters

Going in compliance with the last driving norms, Yamaha offers a mild hybrid system on the motorcycle that offers lower amount of emissions. The scooters are powered with Power Assist System that delivers an additional thrust by utilizing Smart Motor Generator (SMG) system. The SMG doubles up as an electric motor and increases efficiency.

All the scooters will now offer an efficiency of 60 km/l and under-seat storage of 21L. On the other hand, the kerb weight of the scooter is 99kg. The alloy wheels on the scooters are 12’’ and 10’’ (front and back) while there is an option for disc brake.

The engine produces 8bhp at 6500rpm and 10.3Nm at 5000rpm. Both the scooters get OBD-II sensor and E-20-compliant engine.

In terms of connectivity, the scooters get Bluetooth connectivity along with Y-Connect application. The Y-Connect App offers some key functions like fuel consumption, maintenance, last parking location, malfunction and much more. There is also a presence of side stand engine cut-off function as well as a combined braking system.

Price

The Fascino Drum model is priced from Rs 78,600 to Rs 79,600. On the other hand, the Fascino Disc variant is priced between Rs 88,230 to Rs 91,030.

RayZR Drum model is priced at Rs 82,730 while the Disc models are placed between Rs 88,530 to Rs 89,530. On the other hand, the RayZR Street Rally is priced from Rs 92,530 and Rs 93,530.

N.B.: All the prices mentioned in the article are that of Ex-showroom, Delhi.