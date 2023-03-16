2023 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Continental GT launched, gets new alloy wheels

Royal Enfield has updated the 650 twins in India. The Interceptor 650 as well as the Continental GT now get alloy wheels too along with the regular spoke wheels. The alloy wheels are offered only in two colour variants though. There has been a significant hike in the prices of motorcycles too. However, the engines of both motorcycles remain the same as earlier.

Price

The Interceptor 650 now costs between Rs 3.03 lakh and Rs 3.31 lakh (ex-showroom India). The motorcycle gets Rs 16,000 increase over its earlier prices. Similarly, the Continental GT now costs between Rs 3.19 lakh to Rs 3.45 lakh (ex-showroom India). The prices of motorcycles have gone up by Rs 14,000.

What’s New?

The 2023 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Continental GT now get LED headlight just like the Super Meteor 650. This was a necessary update required on the continental twins. The switchgear design is also borrowed from the Super Meteor 650. Another feature that is noteworthy is the addition of USB charging port on the left handlebar.

The alloy wheels are now offered in 650 twins. The Interceptor 650 gets alloy wheels for Barcelona Blue and Black Ray colour options. On the other hand, the Continental GT alloy wheels for the Apex Grey and Slipstream Blue colour variants. The other colour options remain the same as usual. Apart from the above-mentioned colours, alloy wheels cannot be configured in any other colour variants.

Both the motorcycles get Vredestein tyres instead of Ceat tyres that were offered earlier. The size of the tyres continue to be the same the as earlier 18 inches.

Engine

The engine of the motorcycles remain the same (648cc) as earlier. The engine churns out maximum 47 bhp of power at 7250 rpm while the peak torque is 52 Nm at 5150 rpm. The parallel twin engine gets a 6-speed gearbox along with slip and assist clutch.