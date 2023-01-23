2023 Hyundai Aura launched in India at starting price of Rs 6.30 lakh, Check the variants here

Hyundai India has launched the 2023 Hyundai Aura in the Indian market with a starting price of Rs 6.30 lakh. The company had unveiled the car few days ago and had launched the facelift version of the Hyundai Grand I10 Nios last week. The 2023 Hyundai Aura is available in petrol as well as CNG variants.

Variants and prices

Hyundai Aura Facelift 1.2 Petrol MT 1.2 Petrol AMT 1.2 Petrol+CNG MT E Rs 6,29,600 S Rs 7,15,000 Rs 8,10,000 SX Rs 7,92,400 Rs 8,87,400 SX+ Rs 8,72,600 SX(O) Rs 8,57,900

Engine

The engine of the sedan is offered in three variants a 1.2-litre Kappa petrol manual, a 1.2-litre Kappa petrol Smart Auto AMT, and a 1.2-litre Kappa petrol with CNG. The 1.2-litre petrol engine offers 82bhp of power and 113.8Nm of toque. On the other hand, the CNG variant offers 68bhp of power and 95.2Nm of toque.

Safety features

In terms of safety, the 2023 Hyundai Aura facelift gets up to 6 airbags. While 4 airbags, ABS and EBD are offered as standard features, ESC, hill-hold control and 6 airbags are offered as optional feature. The other features are ISOFIX, burglar alarm, seat belt reminder, reverse parking camera sensor, speed sensing auto door lock etc.

Internal Features

The internal features on the Aura facelift include 8-inch infotainment screen, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, auto climate control, rear AC vents, auto headlights, electric ORVMs, push start/stop button and much more.

Key Changes

When it comes to the design, the front profile of the car gets some changes. The grille is split in two halves. The upper and lower grilles are separated by the Hyundai logo. While the upper grille runs between two headlights and is small one, the lower grille is a bigger one and houses two DRLs.

The DRLs are inverted L in shape and are present a t both sides. Apart from that there is the presence of a boot-lid spoiler at the rear. It should be mentioned that the previous model also offered boot-lid but it was an optional item. The facelifted variant offers it as a standard.

Other design elements on the car are more or less the same. The side profile of the facelifted Aura is the same and it gets diamond-cut alloy wheels along with Z-shaped LED taillamps. The shark fin antenna is also retained on the Aura facelift.

The sedan is available in six different colours including a new Starry night colour.