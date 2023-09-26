2023 Honda SP 125 Sports edition launched in India at Rs 90,567

Honda SP 125 Sports edition premium commuter motorcycle has been launched in India at a price of Rs. 90,567 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The bookings for the Honda SP125 Sports edition motorcycle are now open and will be available at all Honda Red Wing dealerships across India for a limited period, according to the company.

The Sports edition of the SP125 is around Rs 1,000 more expensive than the disc brake trim. The SP125 Sports Edition is offered in two paint schemes of Decent Blue Metallic and Heavy Grey Metallic.

Honda has made some cosmetic changes in the Sports edition of the SP 125 to make it stand out against the standard variant. It features bolder graphics all across its body panels along with a matte-finished exhaust muffler. Whereas the standard version of the bike sports a chrome muffler.

The features of the bike are an LED headlamp, LED tail lamp, and a digital instrument cluster with a gear position indicator and other mileage information.

The Sports version of the SP 125 continues to be powered by a 123.94cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that delivers 10.7bhp at 7,500rpm and 10.9Nm of peak torque at 6,000rpm. This engine is paired with a five-speed gearbox. It rides on 18-inch alloy wheels with vibrant stipes. It has telescopic forks up front and dual springs at the rear for suspension. Braking duties are carried by a disc-drum setup The bike is available in a more affordable variant with a drum at both ends.