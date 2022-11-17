2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee powered by 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine gets launched in India

Jeep has launched the new Grand Cherokee SUV in India. The SUV gets a new platform along with some interior as well as exterior features. The Jeep Grand Cherokee costs Rs 77.50 lakh and is locally assembled in India. This is the fifth generation of the SUV and was showcased globally in September 2021.

When it comes to the design of the SUV, the frontal design is quite similar to that of the other Jeep SUVs like the Compass and Meridian. The Grand Cherokee offers a 7-slot grile at the front, LED headlamps at the front, and fog lamps on the bumper.

The engine of SUV is a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine and it produces a peak power of 270 Bhp and 400Nm of peak torque. The engine is coupled with an 8-speed automatic transmission as well as Jeep’s Quadratrac 4×4 system. The SUV gets four terrain modes which include Auto, Sport, Mud/ Sand and Snow.

The Grand Cherokee gets Quadra-Lift air suspension and Selec-Terrain traction management system for better on-road/off road maneuvering. On the other hand, the SUV is built on a new architecture that allows two different variants of the SUV. The Grand Cherokee is offered in two rows variant as well as a three-row variant. The three-row variant is the longer of the two variants. It is 5204mm in length, 2148 mm in width and offers a wheelbase of 3091mm. On the other hand, the two-row variant is 4914mm in length, 2148 mm in width and offers a wheelbase of 2964mm.

In terms of features, the Jeep Grand Cherokee is equipped with a panoramic sunroof, a digital instrument cluster of a 10.1-inches, 10.25-inch co-driver touchscreen, heads-up display, ventilated seats, four-zone climate control, and auto-dimming mirrors.

In terms of safety, the SUV offers four-point seatbelts as a standard feature. Other important safety features offered on the SUV are 8 airbags, 360-degree camera, drowsy driver detection, ADAS (Active Driving Assistance System), occupant detection, and much more.