1.16 lakh vehicle of Mercedes-Benz recalled due to potential fire risk

The luxury automobile company, Mercedes-Benz has announced a recall of over 1.16 lakh vehicles in the United States due to concerns over a potential fire risk associated with ground cable connections.

The recall came after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) issued a report entailing that specific Mercedes-Benz models from 2019 to 2024 may have insufficiently constricted ground cable connections under the front passenger seat.

According to official reports, the affected Mercedes-Benz and AMG models include the GLE53 (2021-2024), GLE63 S (2021-2024), GLS63 (2021-2023), GLE350 (2023-2024), GLE450 (2020-2024), GLE580 (2020-2023), GLS450 (2019-2023), GLS580 (2020-2023), and Maybach GLS600 (2021-2023).

It is reported that these vehicles’ ground cable lug not being correctly secured, leading to a potential increase in electric resistance within the connection.

Earlier in February 2024, Mercedes recalled 1,05,071 vehicles due to a transmission control unit software fault that did not meet current production specifications for the affected models.

