Woman loses leg after getting trapped in travelator

New Delhi: In a tragic incident a woman had to lose one of her legs after she got trapped in a travelator.

A woman who got stuck in a travelator in Bangkok’s Don Mueang airport had to have her leg amputated by rescuers. The 57-year-old’s leg got stuck on Thursday morning after she tripped over her suitcase while on her way to board a flight, local media said, reported in BBC News.

A twitter user Ben @Jamin2g shared a picture of the trapped woman. “Tourist loses leg after getting caught in travelator at airport,” he wrote in the caption of this share.