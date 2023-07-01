Woman loses leg after getting trapped in travelator

The lady got stuck in the travelator after she tripped over her suitcase as she was on her way to board a flight

By Himanshu 0
Woman loses leg in travelator
Photo: Twitter/ @Jamin2g

New Delhi: In a tragic incident a woman had to lose one of her legs after she got trapped in a travelator. The rescuers tried their best to rescue her unhurt, but finally she had to undergo an operation in which her left leg was reportedly amputated. The incident reportedly took place in Thailand earlier this week.

A woman who got stuck in a travelator in Bangkok’s Don Mueang airport had to have her leg amputated by rescuers. The 57-year-old’s leg got stuck on Thursday morning after she tripped over her suitcase while on her way to board a flight, local media said, reported in BBC News.

A twitter user Ben @Jamin2g shared a picture of the trapped woman. “Tourist loses leg after getting caught in travelator at airport,” he wrote in the caption of this share.

