We’re on highway to climate hell with foot on the accelerator: UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres

Cairo: UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres today warned that the world is on the highway to climate hell with foot on the accelerator.

While addressing the 27th Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC (COP27) in Sharm El-Sheikh, Antonio Guterres said, “The planet’s population will cross a new threshold. The eight million members of our human family will be born. This milestone putting to perspective what is climate conference is all about.” “Or will we answer when baby eight billion is old enough to ask what did you do for our world and for our planet when you had the chance? This UN climate conference is the reminder that the answer is within our hands,” he added.

Antonio Guterres further said “The clock is ticking. We are in the fight of our life, and we are losing. Greenhouse gas emissions keep growing. Global temperatures keep rising and our planet is fast approaching the tipping points that will make the climate chaos irreversible’

“We are on the highway to climate hell with our foot still on the accelerator,” the UN Secretary General warned.