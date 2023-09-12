Watch: River of red wine flows through Portuguese village after distillery accident
A river of red wine began flowing through the streets of the small Portuguese town of São Lorenco de Bairro after an accident at a distillery.
The incident happened when two tanks owned by Levira Distillery burst, which led to the stored wine rushing down a steep hill through the town that has a population of 2,000 people.
The spill was so massive that the wine that escaped could have filled an Olympic-size swimming pool triggering an environmental alert.
The fire department swung into action to stop the wine flood before it turned the Certima River into a river of wine. The flood was redirected and made to flow into a nearby field, the New York Post report said.
Levira Distillery has apologised for the bizarre incident and assured that it has dredged up the wine-soaked land in the town. “We assume full responsibility for the costs associated with cleaning and repairing the damage, having teams do so immediately,” the distillery said in a statement.
Here is the video:
The citizens of Levira, Portugal were in for a shock when 2.2 million liters of red wine came roaring down their streets on Sunday. The liquid originated from the Levira Distillery, also located in the Anadia region, where it had been resting in wine tanks awaiting bottling. pic.twitter.com/lTUNUOPh9B
— Boyz Bot (@Boyzbot1) September 12, 2023