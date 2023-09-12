Watch: River of red wine flows through Portuguese village after distillery accident

A river of red wine began flowing through the streets of the small Portuguese town of São Lorenco de Bairro after an accident at a distillery

A river of red wine began flowing through the streets of the small Portuguese town of São Lorenco de Bairro after an accident at a distillery.

The incident happened when two tanks owned by Levira Distillery burst, which led to the stored wine rushing down a steep hill through the town that has a population of 2,000 people.

The spill was so massive that the wine that escaped could have filled an Olympic-size swimming pool triggering an environmental alert.

The fire department swung into action to stop the wine flood before it turned the Certima River into a river of wine. The flood was redirected and made to flow into a nearby field, the New York Post report said.

Levira Distillery has apologised for the bizarre incident and assured that it has dredged up the wine-soaked land in the town. “We assume full responsibility for the costs associated with cleaning and repairing the damage, having teams do so immediately,” the distillery said in a statement.

