US shoots down unidentified object flying 40,000 feet over Alaska

Washington: On President Joe Biden’s orders, a US fighter jet shot down an unknown object flying at a height of about 40,000 feet off the northern coast of Alaska. This arises less than a week after the military shot down a Chinese spy balloon that had flown across America.

As per reports, the White House was the first to break the news of the shooting down of the mysterious item as the unidentified object posed a threat to civilian air traffic. White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby stated that it was unclear what the new object’s purpose or origin was, but it was removed as it posed a threat to civil aviation.

According to Pentagon Press Secretary Brigadier General Pat Ryder, the object, which was about the size of a compact vehicle, was discovered for the first time in American airspace on Thursday. Ryder further stated, “Recovery teams have mapped the debris field and are in the process of searching for and identifying debris on the ocean floor. Debris that’s been recovered so far is being loaded onto vessels, taken ashore, cataloged, and then moved onwards to labs for subsequent analysis.” Soon after, President Biden directed the military to shoot the object down out of a sense of caution and on the advice of the Pentagon.

According to sources, the object occurred about a week after the United States shot down a Chinese spy balloon in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of South Carolina. It entered the US airspace on January 30 in Montana and lingered there for several days. China claimed ownership of the balloon but refuted claims that it was used for surveillance rather than weather monitoring.