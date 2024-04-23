Two earthquakes of 6.1 and 6.0 magnitudes hit Taiwan within 10 minutes

Taiwan: Two earthquake of magnitudes 6.1 and 6.0 on the Richter scale jolted Taiwan on Monday-Tuesday midnight within 10 minutes. As per information, the first quake struck Taiwan at 23:56:48 Indian Standard Time (IST) on Monday, while, the second one struck at 00:02:55 IST on Tuesday.

As per reports from the National Centre of Seismology (NCS), the first earthquake originated at 24.50 Latitude and 122.73 longitude. Notably, the epicentre of the earthquake was about 10 kilometers beneath the earth surface.

Meanwhile, the following earthquake originated at 23.69 Latitude and 121.85 longitude. Notably, the epicentre of the earthquake was about 87 kilometers beneath the earth surface.

Sharing about the series of earthquakes, the NCS tweeted, “Earthquake of Magnitude: 6.0, Occurred on 22-04-2024, 23:56:48 IST, Lat: 24.50 & Long: 122.73, Depth: 10 Km, Region: Taiwan.”

Later, the NCS took to their official handle on X (formerly Twitter) to inform about the second earthquake in Taiwan. They wrote, “Earthquake of Magnitude: 6.1, Occurred on 23-04-2024, 00:02:55 IST, Lat: 23.69 & Long: 121.85, Depth: 87 Km, Region: Taiwan.”

No reports of casualties or injuries have been received yet.

Earlier on April 3, largely rural and sparsely populated Hualien was hit by a 7.2 magnitude earthquake that resulted in the demise of over 14 people and many people were left injured.