This Canadian student takes flight to college to avoid paying high rent

Columbia: Recently, a student in Canada made it to the headlines after he shared about how he travels to his college. Interestingly, the student takes a flight to college twice a week to save rent.

The student has been identified as Tim Chen, a student from University of British Columbia (UBC) in Vancouver. Notably, Chen is a resident of Calgary.

Tim Chen says that taking flight to his college twice a week proves to be cheaper than paying a rent in Vancouver. As per estimations, Chen spends about Rs 99,600 per month ($1200), for two round trips from his college every week. Meanwhile, a one bedroom apartment would cost him roughly about Rs 1.75 lakhs ($2100) every month.

Tim Chen took to his official handle on Reddit to write about his experience. He wrote, “As titled, I’m a super commuter at UBC and I live in Calgary. I have two days that need to go to school for class (tues and thu), I fly to Vancouver in the morning and return to Calgary at night. I’ve been flying on Air Canada for all these flights, and for Jan, I did 7 round trips like this. I found there’s absolutely saving on rent since I don’t need to pay rent in Calgary (live with my parents) except just casually paying for utilities, and it’s much cheaper than renting a 1b for 2k for more in Vancouver. Anyone doing the same thing or similar?”

Netizens had mixed reactions to the post. While many were impressed with the Canada student’s decision to take flight to college, others gave a disapproving nod stating several reasons. The comments section of the post on Reddit was flooded with reactions from the people. One even wrote, “Modern problems require modern solutions”

Some of the other comments on the video were as follows:

“Honestly doable. The flight is pretty quick and good deals on flights would be way less than rent, food, and other costs.”

“One hour commute isn’t that bad. But having to show up to the airport so often would suck. Also, your schedule would be pretty inflexible.”

“Imagine the frequent flyer miles this kid racks up. He’ll soon be spending time in lunges, flying free upgrades to business, sweet.”