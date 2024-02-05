Heavy snow in Canada, CBRM declares local state of Emergency

Canada: The Nova Scotia province in Canada continues to remain under a thick blanket of snow. Due to this, the local municipality declared a state of local emergency.

The heavy snow fall in Canada has led to cancellation of flights, blockades on roads. Further, educational institutions have been shut down with weather conditions likely to deteriorate further.

The Cape Breton Regional Municipality (BCRM) on Sunday, declared a State of Local Emergency in order to address the severity of weather conditions. The CBRM Mayor Amanda McDougall stated in a statement that the Emergency has been declared initially for seven days.

With the State of Emergency having been declared, concerned authorities have urged the local people to remain indoors, as much as possible. The issued statement also reads, “Any vehicles obstructing or impeding snow removal will be ticketed and towed at the owner’s expense.

Warning has been issued in view of heavy snow, high winds, and rainfall in Canada.

Additionally, schools, stores, City Halls, and numerous services will remain shut on Monday.