Southwest Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Houston after flames come out of engine

Huston: A Southwest Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing at William P Hobby Airport in Houston after flames were seen spewing out of one of its engines. The incident occurred approximately 30 minutes after takeoff, prompting the aircraft to return to the departure airport. The flight was en route to Cancun of Mexico.

The Boeing 737 aircraft, operated by Southwest Airlines and carrying passengers to Cancun International Airport, experienced a concerning situation in the air. Videos captured by passengers showed flames emanating from the engine, causing alarm among those on board.

“We felt like a little air pocket going up. And then I heard the boom, and then you started smelling kind of the fuel,” one of the passengers said to ABC news.

In response to the situation, Southwest Airlines stated that the plane encountered a “mechanical issue” shortly after takeoff. The flight crew made the decision to return to Houston’s William P Hobby Airport for an emergency landing. The plane landed safely, and passengers disembarked without any reported injuries.