Students ‘lick and suck’ peanut butter off toes for school fundraiser in USA, Viral video sparks online debate

A disturbing video of students at the Deer Creek High School in Oklahoma in USA licking and sucking peanut butter from toes as a part of their fundraising week effort has left the internet divided.

Reportedly, the young teens raised a total of 152,000 USD for the charity Not Your Average Joe Coffee by licking and sucking the toes.

The bizarre incident was captured on camera. In the viral clip, the students are seen laying stomach-down on the gym floor, licking and sucking peanut butter off bare feet using their tongues.

Meanwhile, in the video, a commentator can be heard saying, “He’s devouring them!”, and later a woman can be heard saying, “OH my!” as the camera focused on a blue-shirt clad student on the floor.

The video has been shared on X (formerly Twitter) by @eclipsethis2003. Describing the event, the user mentioned in the caption, “Deer Creek School District responds after video shows students licking toes for fundraiser© Provided by KOKH – Oklahoma City Deer Creek School District released a statement Friday afternoon after a video was sent to Fox 25 that showed students licking toes during an event for the school’s Wonderful Week of Fundraising. “It was surprising,” an anonymous student told Fox 25. “I didn’t think they were going to do all that. I was just shocked. I didn’t really have like a feeling. I was kind of disgusted, and then kind of glad I wasn’t over there.”

“Students in 9th through 12th grades volunteered to participate in different class competitions, according to the district. Deer Creek Schools noted that every student who participated signed up for the games ahead of time and that no Deer Creek faculty or staff participated during the assembly,” the caption further mentioned.

The video immediately went viral leaving many shocked and disturbed. Reacting to the video, one user said, “idc if it was the students idea, as a responsible adult, yall should know when something is questionable. Kids licking toes to raise money????”