School in UK appoints ‘AI Headmaster’ for advanced education system

In a surprising development, a school in the United Kingdom has appointed an AI robot as its ‘head teacher.’ The Cottesmore School in West Sussex has interestingly joined forces with an AI developer to create Abigail Bailey, the robot, designed to assist the school’s headmaster, Tom Rogerson.

Speaking to a leading daily, Mr Rogerson revealed that he seeks advice from the robot on various matters. These matters range from supporting the staff to assisting students with ADHD and even crafting school policies. The technology operates quite similar to ChatGPT. Chat GPT is an online AI service where users ask questions and receive responses from the chatbot’s algorithms.

The AI Principal Abigail Bailey has been equipped with knowledge in machine learning and educational management, enabling it to process vast amounts of data. According to Mr. Rogerson, having this AI support is reassuring and helpful. Talking to the daily, he emphasized that it does not replace seeking advice from humans.

Cottesmore School is a prestigious institution charging annual fees of nearly 32,000 pounds for students of United Kingdom. The school, which is recognized as Tatler’s ‘Prep School of the year,’ is a boarding school for boys and girls aged from four to 13.

Appointing an ‘AI headmaster’ at school shows the increasing role of AI in various industries, even in the field of education, where it can provide valuable assistance to educational institutions.