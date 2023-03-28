Saudi Arabia: 20 Hajj pilgrims killed, 29 injured in bus accident

Dubai: At least 20 Umrah pilgrims were killed and 29 injured in a horrific bus crash in Saudi Arabia’s Asir, local media reported.

The bus collided against a bridge, tipped over, and caught fire as a result of a brake failure, according to reports in Gulf News.

“According to preliminary information we have now received, the number of deaths in this accident reached 20, and the total number of injuries was approximately 29,” the state-affiliated Al-Ekhbariya channel reported.

The accident, which occurred as a result of a brake failure, took place on a road linking Asir province and the city of Abha. The victims were on their way to Mecca to perform Umrah.