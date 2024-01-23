Saima Wazed appointed WHO Regional Director

New Delhi: Saima Wazed, daughter of Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, has been appointed as the Regional Director for the South-East Asia region of the World Health Organisation (WHO). The Executive Board of WHO in Geneva, Switzerland confirmed it today.

“A short while ago I was formally appointed as the new Regional Director for @WHOSEARO,” Saima Wazed wrote in her X (formerly Twitter) handle.

“I undertake this responsibility with humility, and with a promise to work with a spirit of cooperation & partnership to implement my vision for our region,” Wazed also wrote on her X handle.

Reportedly, Wazed will begin her five year term as the WHO Regional Director on February 1, 2024.