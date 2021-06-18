Russia’s new coronavirus cases cross 14K in the last 24 hours

By WCE 1
COVID-19 cases in Russia
(Sputnik via Xinhua/IANS)

Moscow:  Russia confirmed 14,057 new Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 5,264,047, the official monitoring and response center said on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the national Covid-19 death toll rose by 416 to 127,992 in the past day, while the number of the country’s recoveries grew by 11,205 to 4,839,705.

Moscow, Russia’s worst-hit region, reported 6,195 new cases, taking the city’s total to 1,260,089.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin on Wednesday called the pandemic situation in the Russian capital “dramatic” and announced obligatory vaccinations for service workers, aiming to fully vaccinate 60 per cent of the group by Aug. 15.

According to Sobyanin, more than 1.8 million Moscow residents had received the jabs as of Wednesday.

Moscow’s Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova said on Wednesday that the city is at risk of running out of hospital beds for Covid-19 patients in two to three weeks amid a new surge in Covid-19 infections since early June.

