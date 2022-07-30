Russian FM Lavrov, US Secretary Blinken discuss situation in Ukraine over phone

Moscow: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the situation in Ukraine during a phone conversation, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Lavrov outlined Russia’s principled approaches in light of the ongoing special military operation, stressing that its goals and objectives will be achieved, the statement added on Friday.

It said that they also discussed global food security and problems of bilateral relations, Xinhua news agency reported.