Rare Rainbow Sea Slug sighted in UK Rock Pool, watch

New Delhi: A rare rainbow sea slug was slighted this month in a rock pool in the United Kingdom. The rare and colourful creature was found while a woman was exploring the shallow pool of seawater of Falmouth in South Cornwall.

Instagram user thehidephotography shared a few photographs and a video of the rare creature on his/her Instagram handle. She captioned the post as: “This is the Rainbow Sea Slug, only recorded in the U.K. for the first time in the last year, and only a handful of sightings since then! I knew exactly what it was as soon as I lifted the rock and definitely let out a little squeak of excitement!”

About the rare creature BBC reported, “Vicky Barlow was poking around the pools of Falmouth when she found the rainbow sea slug, usually found in warmer waters. According to experts there have been only three previous sightings of the creature in the UK and this was the first in a rockpool.”

Watch the photos and video of the rare creature here: