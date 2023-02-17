Putin’s aide Marina Yankina dies after falling 16 storeys

Vladimir Putin’s aide Marina Yankina, a high-ranking Russian defense official, has died after falling from 16 stories in St Petersburg, reported by The Independent.

According to the sources, Marina’s body was discovered by a bystander on the pavement of a residential complex in St. Petersburg’s Kalininsky area before 8 a.m. on Wednesday morning. The 58-year-old headed the financial support department of the Russian Ministry of Defence for the Eastern Military District and boosted funds for the Ukraine war.

It is to be noted that the Western Military District is one of Russia’s five geographical battalions whose commander has been changed by Putin several times since invading Ukraine last February.

Reportedly, only a few of her belongings were recovered from the 16-story building, which is why it is being considered that she did not reside there. According to Metro News, it was actually her husband’s apartment.

As per the sources, the Western Military District confirmed that one of its personnel had passed away. However, they did not comment further and directed the local media toward the authorities in charge of the investigation.

Marina Yankina is one of the many Russians who plunged to their deaths during the war between Russia and Ukraine. Her death comes days after Major General Vladimir Makarov was found dead in a suspected suicide.

Makarov was a Russian general who was recently fired by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Also Read: Russia-Ukraine War: Putin compares Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to fight against Nazi Germany