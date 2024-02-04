President of Namibia Hage Geingob dies weeks after being diagnosed with Cancer

Namibia: The President of Namibia, Hage Geingob, has passed away weeks after he was diagnosed with cancer. He was 82.

Hage Geingob was in charge of the thinly populated and mostly arid southern African country since 2015.

Confirming about the death of the President, the Namibian President tweeted, “It is with utmost sadness and regret that I inform you that our beloved Dr. Hage G. Geingob, the President of the Republic of Namibia has passed on today, Sunday 4 February 2024 at around 00h04 at Lady Pohamba Hospital where he was receiving medical treatment from his medical team. At his side, was his dear wife Madame Monica Geingos and his children.”

As per official reports, as prime minister in 2014, he told the public that he had survived prostate cancer. He became president in 2015. He also chaired the body that drafted Namibia’s constitution, then became its first prime minister at independence on March 21 of that year, a position he retained until 2002.