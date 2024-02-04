Atleast 51 dead as forest fire moves into densely populated areas in Chile

Chile: Atleast 51 people dead and around 1,100 homes were destroyed as forest fire have moved into densely populated areas of Central Chile.

President Gabriel Boric warned that the death toll could increase due to the intense forest fires burning.He also asked the Chileans to co-operate with the rescue workers as the fires are advancing fast and climatic conditions have made it difficult to control.

Interior min Carolina Toha said that on Feb 3, 92 forest fire were burning in the center and south parts of the country. The most deadliest fire were found in the Valparaiso region, where the authorities have urged thousands of people to evacuate their homes.

And the areas that are far away from the fires, the authorities have asked the residents to stay back at their homes so that the fire engine, ambulances and other emergency vehicles can get on the roads without any difficulty.