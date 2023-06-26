NSA Ajit Doval visited Oman, called on Sultan Haitham bin Tarik

New Delhi: The National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval visited Oman today. During this visit, he called on Sultan Haitham bin Tarik and delivered a personal message of greetings from PM Narendra Modi.

Reportedly, the NSA held wide-ranging discussions with General Sultan bin Mohammed Al Nomani, Minister of the Royal Office, and Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, Foreign Minister of Oman, said the Ministry of External Affairs

The visit by NSA reflects the strong bilateral relationship between India and Oman, the importance of the Sultanate of Oman as a key partner for India in the Gulf and highlights India’s commitment to strengthening its strategic partnership with Oman. The visit provided an opportunity for high level engagements and further cemented the strong bonds of friendship between India and the Sultanate of Oman, reads a note released by MEA.