coronavirus in North Korea
(Xinhua/Yao Qilin) (dzl)

North Koreans can’t use public transport without wearing masks

By IANS
0 12

Seoui: North Korea has banned people from using public transportation without wearing masks as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus outbreak although the country was yet to report a case, state media reported Thursday.

North Korea has not reported any confirmed COVID-19 outbreak, but it has reportedly put thousands of people under medical supervision for potential infection and taken various preventive measures, including blocking its border and enforcing strict quarantines, reports the Seoul-based Yonhap News Agency.

The Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the North’s ruling party, published Pyongyang’s latest guidelines for its citizens in using public transportation, which oblige passengers to wear masks and sanitize their hands before boarding trains, subways, buses and taxis.

Related News

NYC to convert hotels into hospitals for non-COVID-19…

China Reports Zero Domestic COVID-19 cases for 1st time

COVID-19 cases in Sri Lanka rises to 51

China to expel US journalists from major media outlets

People will also have to have their temperatures checked before using public transportation for long-distance travel, and if they show suspected symptoms, they should be barred from boarding, the paper said.

The daily further said that trains and buses were also required to install an area to be used to quarantine any passengers showing symptoms, while crew should keep their masks and gloves on and should not reuse the protective gear.

North Korea has taken a number of preventive measures as it shares a long and porous border with China, the epicenter of the contagious disease.

Meanwhile, South Korea on Thursday reported a total of 8,565 confirmed coronavirus cases, while 91 people have died of the diease.

You might also like
World

NYC to convert hotels into hospitals for non-COVID-19 patients

World

China Reports Zero Domestic COVID-19 cases for 1st time

World

COVID-19 cases in Sri Lanka rises to 51

World

China to expel US journalists from major media outlets

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.