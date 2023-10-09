Nobel prize in Economics awarded to Claudia Goldin for her research on women’s contribution to labour market

Stockholm: The Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences was awarded to Claudia Goldin for having advanced our understanding of women’s labour market outcomes.

Goldin is an economics professor at Harvard University and is the third woman to win the highly-coveted award. She is the second woman Nobel laureate in economics.

“Understanding women’s role in the labour market is important for society. Thanks to Claudia Goldin’s groundbreaking research, we now know much more about the underlying factors and which barriers may need to be addressed in the future,” said Jakob Svensson, chair of the Committee for the Prize in Economic Sciences.

The economics award was created in 1968 by Sweden’s central bank and is formally known as the Bank of Sweden Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel.

