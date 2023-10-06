Narges Mohammadi awarded Nobel Peace Prize 2023

Stockholm: The Norwegian Nobel Committee has decided to award Nobel Peace Prize 2023 to Narges Mohammadi for her fight against the oppression of women in Iran and her fight to promote human rights and freedom for all.

‘This year’s Nobel Peace Prize also recognises the hundreds of thousands of people who have demonstrated against the theocratic regime’s policies of discrimination and oppression targeting women,’ a statement noted.

The Iranian regime has arrested her 13 times, convicted her five times, and sentenced her to a total of 31 years in prison and 154 lashes. Mohammadi is still in prison.

As a young physics student Mohammadi distinguished herself as an advocate for equality and women’s rights. In 2011 she was arrested for the first time and sentenced to many years of imprisonment for her efforts to assist incarcerated activists and their families.

After her release on bail, this year’s peace laureate Mohammadi immersed herself in a campaign against use of the death penalty. Her activism against the death penalty led to her re-arrest in 2015, and to a sentence of additional years behind walls.

