New Tougher Rape Law Comes Into Effect In Pakistan, See Details

Lahore: A new rape law was introduced in Pakistan on Tuesday which will create special courts to try rape cases within four months.

This step was taken after widespread protests over the gang rape of a woman whose car ran out of fuel.

“The ordinance will help expedite cases of sexual abuse against women and children. Special courts will be set up across the country to expedite trials and cases of rape suspects as soon as possible,” President Arif Alvi said on Twitter.

“A register of perpetrators of rape will be prepared at the national level. The ordinance prohibits the identification of rape victims and makes it a punishable offense,” he added.

PM Imran Khan said he would propose chemical castration of those convicted in the most brutal rape cases. Fewer than 3% of sexual assault or rape cases result in a conviction in Pakistan said a recent survey. Women’s rights activists broadly welcomed the law but called for improved policing and prosecution.

