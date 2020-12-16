New Tougher Rape Law Comes Into Effect In Pakistan, See Details
Lahore: A new rape law was introduced in Pakistan on Tuesday which will create special courts to try rape cases within four months.
This step was taken after widespread protests over the gang rape of a woman whose car ran out of fuel.
“The ordinance will help expedite cases of sexual abuse against women and children. Special courts will be set up across the country to expedite trials and cases of rape suspects as soon as possible,” President Arif Alvi said on Twitter.
(With Inputs From: Wion and CNN)