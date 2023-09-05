New Indonesia golden visa program launched to attract foreign investors

In a significant move to bolster foreign investments, the Indonesian government has officially introduced the Indonesia Golden Visa program. This program targets both corporate entities and individual investors, offering a range of enticing features and benefits to boost the country’s economy.

For individual investors seeking the coveted Indonesia Golden Visa, the entry requirement involves establishing a business in Indonesia by making an investment of US$2,500,000 (approximately Rp. 38 billion), granting them a five-year stay permit. Those aiming for a more extended 10-year stay must invest US$5,000,000 (roughly Rp 76 billion).

Corporate investors are not left behind. Directors and commissioners of corporate entities investing US$25,000,000 (or roughly Rp380 billion) in setting up a firm in Indonesia can secure a five-year golden visa. Meanwhile, those willing to invest US$50,000,000 will be rewarded with a 10-year stay visa under the Indonesia Golden Visa program.

These funds can be utilized to purchase Indonesian government bonds, publicly traded company shares, or savings/deposits in Indonesia.

Following extensive policy analysis, revisions, and regulatory preparations, the government is expected to finalize the Indonesia Golden Visa program within the next six months.

Benefits for Golden Visa Holders

Holders of the Indonesia Golden Visa will enjoy several perks, including: