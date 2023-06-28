Canada to introduce open work permits for US H-1B visa holders

Ottawa: Canada on tuesday announced that the government will create an open work permit stream to allow 10,000 American H-1B visa holders to come and work in the country.

“Thousands of workers in high-tech fields are employed with companies that have large operations in both Canada and the US, and those working in the US often hold an H-1B speciality occupation visa. As of July 16, 2023, H-1B speciality occupation visa holders in the US, and their accompanying immediate family members, will be eligible to apply to come to Canada,” the release read.

“They will be able to work for almost any employer anywhere in Canada. Their spouses and dependants will also be eligible to apply for a temporary resident visa, with a work or study permit, as needed,” said the release.

The approved applicants will receive an open work permit of up to three years.

According to reports, Canada Immigration Minister Sean Fraser mentioned that by year-end, the government would create an immigration stream for highly skilled individuals to work in tech companies, regardless of employment status. However, he did not clarify the eligibility criteria or the number of people to be admitted to this stream.

H-1B visas allow foreign nationals to temporarily work in the US in certain specialized occupations, including the technology sector.

(Input from Agencies)