2023 Nobel for Literature awarded to Jon Fosse

The 2023 Nobel Prize in Literature was awarded to Jon Fosse on Thursday, said reliable official reports.

By Sudeshna Panda 0
Pic Credits: The Nobel Prize

Stockholm: The 2023 Nobel Prize in Literature was awarded to Jon Fosse on Thursday, said reliable official reports.

The official X handle (formerly twitter) of the Nobel Prize read:

“The 2023 Nobel Prize in Literature is awarded to the Norwegian author Jon Fosse, “for his innovative plays and prose which give voice to the unsayable”.

