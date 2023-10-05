2023 Nobel for Literature awarded to Jon Fosse

Stockholm: The 2023 Nobel Prize in Literature was awarded to Jon Fosse on Thursday, said reliable official reports.

The official X handle (formerly twitter) of the Nobel Prize read:

“The 2023 Nobel Prize in Literature is awarded to the Norwegian author Jon Fosse, “for his innovative plays and prose which give voice to the unsayable”.

The 2023 Nobel Prize in Literature is awarded to the Norwegian author Jon Fosse “for his innovative plays and prose which give voice to the unsayable”. (Pic: The #NobelPrize ) pic.twitter.com/hbUrM1PcZn — Kalinga TV (@Kalingatv) October 5, 2023