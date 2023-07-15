Man’s Skin Peeling, Brain ‘Fried’ as Heatwave Crisis Grips US

Washington D.C: A man in Phoenix, Arizona, was found near death, with severe burns and a “fried” brain, amidst the ongoing heatwave crisis. The unidentified individual was discovered sprawled on the street, surrounded by drug paraphernalia, according to The Washington Post.

Eyewitnesses reported the man exhibiting strange behavior, including repeatedly slamming his head into a truck before losing consciousness. The intensity of his burns was so severe that his skin was peeling away from his body. Rushed to the emergency room, his internal temperature reached a staggering 107 degrees.

This distressing incident highlights the growing concern as heat-related alerts grip the nation, affecting a staggering 113 million Americans, as declared by the National Weather Service (NWS). Heat waves, characterized by prolonged periods of scorching weather, pose a significant threat to several states.

The NWS has issued warnings for Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, parts of New Mexico, and Arizona. The situation remains particularly critical in California, Arizona, Nevada, and Texas, with a looming “oppressive” hot front predicted to engulf California and the Pacific Northwest this Friday.

The toll of these relentless heat waves has already claimed lives and caused substantial economic damage. Official reports indicate that by July 11, a total of 12 weather and climate disasters, resulting in losses exceeding $1 billion each, have been confirmed. These events include floods, storms, and a devastating winter storm. These numbers far surpass historical averages, with an average of 8.1 such events occurring annually between 1980 and 2022. In the past five years alone, the average has skyrocketed to an astonishing 18 events per year.