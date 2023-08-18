Man sexually assaults 2 of his daughters, awarded 702 years prison sentence

Malaysia: In a recent incident, a Malaysian man has been sentenced to 702 years of imprisonment along with 234 cane strokes. This comes after he was held guilty of raping his two daughters.

The man, aged 53, allegedly raped the girls over 30 times between 2018 to 2023. Both the girls are currently 12 years and 15 years of age. The heinous acts took place at Muar in Johar state. Reportedly, one of the daughters even got pregnant as a result of the abuse.

Upon investigation into the matter, the prosecution pushed for a severe punishment due to the severity of the committed crimes. The accused acknowledged his wrongdoing and accepted the punishment for his actions.

The prosecution dismissed the man’s appeal for a lighter sentence despite his claim of remorse for his actions. The judge said that his actions had inflicted life-long trauma on the children, emphasizing that the offenses were extremely grave.

Such lengthy sentences of imprisonment for child sex offenders are common in the legal system of Malaysia. In a similar case that took place recently, a man from Johor state was sentenced to 218 years of imprisonment and 75 cane strokes. This was after he was held guilty of raping his 15-year-old daughter multiple times over three years.